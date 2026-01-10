Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAndhra Pradesh: ONGC Successfully Caps Gas Well Fire After 5-Day Operation

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Successfully Caps Gas Well Fire After 5-Day Operation

A gas well blowout at an ONGC-owned well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district, which ignited a large fire on January 5th, was successfully extinguished and capped on Saturday morning.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 03:31 PM (IST)

Mori (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 10 (PTI) The fire triggered by a gas blowout at an ONGC-owned well here in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district was extinguished on Saturday morning.

Following the fire suppression, technical teams successfully capped the well, the company said.

Konaseema District Joint Collector T Nisanthi said the blowout has been fully controlled and the fire has been snuffed out.

“Blowout (was) fully controlled this (Saturday) morning only,” she told PTI.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.

The gas well located in the lush green and amply irrigated Konaseema district was being operated by ONGC's Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

Following the disaster, ONGC senior management took direct operational control.

The ONGC Crisis Management Team (CMT) has toiled for nearly five days to douse the fire and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury in the disaster.

Meanwhile, ONGC said its CMT has capped the gas well.

“In an exceptional demonstration of expertise, resolve, and teamwork, ONGC’s Crisis Management Team (CMT) has successfully capped Well Mori#05 in a record time of just 5 days, a globally rare achievement in blowout control operations,” said the Maharatna public sector company in a post on X.

According to the oil and gas giant, the extinguishing and capping of the well was executed under extremely challenging conditions.

“The operation reflects ONGC’s technical excellence, preparedness, and unwavering commitment to safety, resilience, and operational excellence,” it added. PTI STH ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
World
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
India
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget