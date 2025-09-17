Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh today to roll out a series of landmark programmes in health, nutrition, tribal welfare, and industry. The visit comes as the Prime Minister marks his 75th birthday, adding a special note to the day’s events.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhar around noon, where he will unveil the “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” initiative along with the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. Together, these drives aim to set up more than one lakh health camps nationwide between September 17 and October 2. The camps will operate through Ayushman Arogya mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals, and other government facilities.

The initiatives will also feature blood donation drives, registration of donors on the e-Raktkosh portal, enrolment of beneficiaries under PM-JAY, and Ayush services such as yoga sessions. In addition, the Prime Minister is expected to directly transfer benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to the bank accounts of nearly 10 lakh women.

Designed to strengthen women-centric healthcare, these campaigns will emphasise the prevention, early detection, and treatment of non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease. Modi will distribute one crore screening and counselling cards in Madhya Pradesh as part of efforts to combat sickle cell anaemia. Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, psychiatry, eye care, ENT, and dental health will be mobilised through medical colleges, district hospitals, and private facilities.

Another key highlight will be the launch of the “Suman Sakhi Chatbot,” a digital assistant aimed at giving pregnant women in remote and rural areas timely information on maternal and child health.

The Prime Minister will also kick off the “Adi Seva Parv” under the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan to uplift tribal communities. This programme will focus on health, education, skill-building, livelihoods, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection, guided by the Tribal Village Action Plan and the Tribal Village Vision 2030.

On the industrial front, Modi is set to inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, spread over 2,150 acres. Equipped with modern roads, a solar power plant, and a common effluent treatment facility, the park aims to support cotton farmers, attract textile investments worth over ₹23,140 crore, boost exports, and create nearly three lakh jobs.

Adding a personal touch, the Prime Minister will present a sapling to a women’s self-help group beneficiary under the “Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam” initiative. As part of this effort, more than 10,000 women across Madhya Pradesh will plant and care for trees in “Maa Ki Bagiya” gardens, with government assistance for maintenance.