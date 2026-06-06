Nuh health centre staff attacked by group; FIR registered

Gurugram, Jun 5 (PTI): Four employees were injured when a group attacked the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nuh, police said on Friday.

Arriving in three vehicles, they attacked security personnel and staff on the hospital premises with sticks and iron rods late Wednesday night. They also vandalised the hospital.

An FIR has been registered in the matter at the City police station, Nuh, police said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the attackers.

A video of the incident also surfaced online showing the attackers beating the hospital staff.

According to hospital staff, some people injured in a dispute had arrived at the CHC for treatment. Shortly after, the other party also arrived at the hospital, leading to an altercation. When hospital staff intervened, the attackers targeted them.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers entered the hospital premises, chased and beat staff. They vandalised rooms, broke several windows, and damaged computer monitors and other medical equipment.

Panic gripped the hospital patients and their relatives. Hospital staff immediately called 112 to inform the police. However, doctors allege that the police arrived at the scene approximately half an hour after the call, they added.

According to locals, the attackers included some people from Nuh, Salamba, Salaheri, and Ghasera areas. Police have not yet officially confirmed any names or villages.

"The incidents of violence and indecency have occurred at the hospital several times in the past also. We demanded regular police patrols and permanent security arrangements on the hospital premises at night. Strict action should be taken against the attackers", said Dr Kapil Dev, SMO of the CHC, Nuh. PTI COR AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)