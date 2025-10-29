Hundreds of farmers from 81 villages gathered in Noida on Wednesday to stage a massive protest against the Noida Authority, demanding the settlement of long-pending issues related to land acquisition. Their demands include the allocation of 10 percent developed plots, release of pending compensation and completion of population claim settlements.

Hundreds Of Farmers Led By BKU Protest At Noida

The demonstration, led by members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Manch, began at Harola Baraatghar in Sector 5 and later marched toward the Noida Authority office in Sector 6, where a heavy police force had already been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Farmers expressed anger that their grievances were ignored during the October 3 board meeting of the Authority. Tensions escalated when protesters attempted to enter the premises, leading to a brief scuffle between police and BKU Manch workers. Officers intervened and stopped the crowd from breaching the security cordon, resulting in clashes that disrupted traffic in the area for several hours.

The farmers, accusing the Authority of failing to fulfill promises made during earlier land acquisition drives, have now announced an indefinite sit-in outside the Noida Authority office until their demands are met. They allege that despite repeated assurances over the years, compensation and plot allocations have remained incomplete, affecting thousands of families across the region.

