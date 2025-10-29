Bike-Taxi Driver Held For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Chennai; Later Drops Her Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chennai police have arrested a 22-year-old bike-taxi driver for allegedly raping a woman passenger from Tripura after threatening her during a ride. The accused, identified as Sivakumar from Theni district, was taken into custody by the T-5 Vanagaram Police following a complaint filed by the survivor.



According to the complaint, the woman, who lives in Maduravoyal with her husband, had booked a ride through a vehicle aggregator app on Sunday night to travel to Pallikaranai, as per a report on NDTV. However, during the return trip early Tuesday morning, Sivakumar allegedly diverted to a secluded stretch, threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her before dropping her at her residence. The woman informed her husband about the incident, after which they approached the police.

Investigators found the complaint to be credible and swiftly registered a case. Sivakumar was arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody. Police said the woman’s husband confronted the accused before handing him over to authorities.



Meanwhile, the incident has reignited public concern over women’s safety in Chennai. Earlier, opposition parties criticised the state government for failing to curb rising sexual offences. However, state police officials maintained that strict measures are being implemented and trials in such cases are being expedited to ensure swift justice.



This case follows a similar incident reported last month, when a 19-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly harassing a female bike-taxi rider while travelling as a pillion passenger. The recurring cases have triggered fresh calls for ride-hailing platforms to enforce stricter background checks, safety monitoring, and accountability mechanisms for their drivers.

