No FASTag? Cash Toll Fees Double From Nov 15 – See How UPI Can Save You

Starting November 15, 2025, vehicles without a valid FASTag will face steeper toll charges on National Highways, as the government moves to further promote digital payments and reduce cash usage at toll plazas. Under the revised rules, cash payments by non-FASTag vehicles will cost double the standard fee, while digital payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will incur 1.25 times the usual charge.

MoRTH Introduces Differential Toll Charges

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced the amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, introducing differential toll charges for non-FASTag users depending on their mode of payment.

“In a significant step to incentivize digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at National Highway toll plazas, vehicles entering a plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee if paying in cash,” the ministry stated.

For instance, a vehicle that normally pays Rs 100 via FASTag will now have to pay Rs 200 in cash or Rs 125 via UPI. This tiered pricing aims to encourage wider adoption of digital transactions, streamline toll collection, and reduce congestion at plazas.

The FASTag system, already implemented across most National Highways, has significantly cut waiting times and eased traffic bottlenecks. With a penetration rate of nearly 98% and over eight crore users, it has become the backbone of India’s Electronic Toll Collection system. The UPI option provides a convenient alternative for occasional highway users or those facing temporary technical issues with their FASTag.

“The revised rules are designed to enhance transparency, improve toll collection efficiency, and deliver a smoother travel experience for all National Highway users,” officials added.

FASTag Annual Pass Simplifies Travel

In addition to these changes, the ministry has also introduced the FASTag Annual Pass for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. Priced at Rs 3,000 for one year (covering 200 toll plaza crossings), the pass eliminates the need for frequent recharges and is valid at approximately 1,150 toll plazas across National Highways and Expressways. Activation is quick—within two hours via the Rajmarg Yatra App or the NHAI website.

Currently, tolls are collected across roughly 45,000 km of National Highways and Expressways at about 1,200 toll plazas, maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or concessionaires. Since February 2021, FASTag has been mandatory at all toll plazas, with penalties for cash or non-FASTag payments reaching 100% of the standard fee.

The latest amendment underscores the government’s ongoing push to leverage technology for efficient toll collection, cut congestion, and enhance the overall commuting experience on India’s National Highways.

Digital Payments: The Smarter Choice

From mid-November, travelers will have a clear choice: adopt digital payment methods and enjoy relatively lower fees, or continue paying cash and face significantly higher charges. With this move, the government is sending a strong signal, digital is not just convenient, it’s the smarter choice on the road.