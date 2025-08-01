The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced that the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian national sentenced to death in Yemen, has been postponed and not cancelled. The ministry cautioned the public and media against unverified reports on the "sensitive matter" and urged to stay away from misinformation being spread regarding the case.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that the Indian government remains involved in supporting Priya and her family, and is working in partnership with local Yemeni authorities and allied nations to address the situation.

During a weekly press briefing, Jaiswal addressed a direct query from news agency ANI, stating, “This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance.”

The postponement comes after Nimisha Priya's execution, which was initially scheduled for July 16, was halted after diplomatic engagement and negotiations. However, Jaiswal made it clear that reports claiming Priya’s death sentence had been fully overturned are "incorrect".

“We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation,” he emphasised.

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse hailing from Kerala, was convicted in 2017 of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. She received a death sentence in 2020, a verdict that was upheld in November 2023 by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council.

On July 17, Jaiswal had also highlighted that New Delhi had appointed a lawyer to guide Priya’s family through Yemen’s complex legal system, which operates under Sharia law.

The government has been involved in ensuring support to Nimisha Priya's family by facilitating regular consular visits and also maintaining an active engagement with both local authorities and other countries to find a favourable resolution.

“The Government of India has been extending all possible legal and consular support, including trying to secure more time for the family to reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the other party,” he added.

Since her conviction, Nimisha Priya’s family, along with several organisations, have been seeking clemency for her through diplomatic appeals and legal initiatives. The government has underscored its commitment to ensuring every possible avenue is explored in her defence.