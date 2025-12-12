NIA Raids ISIS Suspect’s House In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh; Devices Seized During Search

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNIA Raids ISIS Suspect’s House In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh; Devices Seized During Search

An NIA team raided the house of alleged ISIS-linked suspect Shahnawaj Alam in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, seizing laptops and gadgets as part of an ongoing terror probe.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hazaribagh, Dec 12: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team raided a man's house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in connection with his alleged link with the ISIS terror network, officials said here on Friday.

The NIA team raided the house of Shahnawaj Alam in the Ansar Nagar area on Thursday and seized a laptop, a printer, and other gadgets that might have been used for the terror link, they said.

The NIA officials remained tight-lipped about the content of the laptop and other documents seized from the residence of the suspect.

Sources in the district police confirmed that the raids were carried out by a team of the NIA.

The action was taken based on information provided by a doctor who was previously arrested by the NIA, they said.

This operation is being conducted as part of an investigation into the network linked to suspected terrorist Shahnawaz Alam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023.

Shahnawaz Alam, originally hailing from Hazaribagh, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023. Investigators suspect that his network may have tentacles in Jharkhand.

Investigators are also checking the background of Shahnawaz, who had earlier been jailed in 2019 for robbery and theft. After securing bail in December 2020, he allegedly came into contact with ISIS handlers, eventually becoming a crucial figure in the Pune ISIS module case. Officials suspect that individuals associated with Shahnawaz may still be active in Jharkhand. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
National Investigation Agency ISIS Jharkhand News NIA Hazaribagh Raid
