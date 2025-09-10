Scores of Indian nationals crossed over the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Tuesday and returned to India as the situation in Nepal continues to remain tensed following the second day of protests in multiple parts of the country.

The border districts in Uttar Pradesh also saw empty markets, with residents facing trouble due to disruption in daily lives, cancelled travel plans, and severed contact with family members living across the border.

#WATCH | Indian nationals from the Nepal side cross the India-Nepal border in Panitanki, Darjeeling in West Bengal and return to India, amid a tense situation in the neighbouring country. pic.twitter.com/mHFQT37Dqo — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

People returning from Nepal expressed relief upon reaching Indian soil. "The situation is out of control there...We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good. Jaan wapas aa gaya," said Kohila, a resident of Assam, visibly relieved after crossing the border.

#WATCH | "The situation is out of control there...We are from Assam and are returning from Nepal. It feels good. Jaan wapas aa gaya," says Kohila from Assam, who is returning to India from Nepal. https://t.co/iMMOncNwRb pic.twitter.com/EQm6Fw1rVC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

Here are the top updates: