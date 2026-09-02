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English NewsNewsIndiaNepal Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 1,127, Thousands Still Missing

Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Rises To 1,127, Thousands Still Missing

Authorities have deployed 7,912 police personnel to flood-hit areas for search and rescue operations, relief distribution and the management of recovered bodies.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

Kathmandu: The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday as rescuers are racing to find thousands still missing a week after the Himalayan disaster, police said.

According to the Nepal Police, 348 more dead bodies were recovered from Chitwan, 217 from Nawalparasi East, 190 from Nawalparasi West and 155 from Nuwakot.

Similarly, 66 bodies were recovered from Gorkha, 59 from Dhading, 45 from Rasuwa, and 38 from Tanahu.

Police said postmortem and legal identification procedures had been completed for 1,113 bodies, while 95 had been handed over to relatives.

Details of 911 unidentified bodies have been uploaded to the Nepal Police website to help families identify missing relatives.

So far, security forces have rescued 6,541 people from the affected areas while search operations continued for 4,858 missing people, the police said.

Authorities have deployed 7,912 police personnel to flood-hit areas for search and rescue operations, relief distribution and the management of recovered bodies.

Police teams are also moving families from high-risk areas to safer locations, clearing roads blocked by debris and coordinating search, rescue and relief operations with local authorities and residents.

Flash floods, triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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Nepal Flash Flood Nepal Death Toll
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