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HomeNewsIndiaNEET UG 2026 Gets Student-Friendly Changes: NTA Extends Exam Time, Adds More Rough-Work Space

NEET UG 2026 Gets Student-Friendly Changes: NTA Extends Exam Time, Adds More Rough-Work Space

NTA has announced key changes for NEET UG 2026, including a longer exam window, additional rough-work pages and improved support for candidates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced several candidate-focused changes for the upcoming NEET UG 2026 examination, scheduled to be held on June 21. The measures are aimed at improving the overall test-taking experience and making the examination process more convenient for lakhs of medical aspirants. 

Among the key changes, the agency has increased the overall examination window and expanded the space available for rough work. The move comes ahead of the rescheduled examination, which is set to take place following allegations of paper leaks and administrative irregularities in the earlier test cycle. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download

NTA Extends Examination Window For Candidates 

To ensure that candidates receive the full amount of time intended for the examination, NTA has increased the total examination window to 195 minutes. The revised schedule will run from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm and includes the time required for invigilation-related formalities. 

Earlier, activities such as signing attendance sheets and completing other mandatory procedures often reduced the effective time available to candidates during the examination. 

"By setting the window at 195 minutes inclusive of formalities, we have ensured that the time available for the examination is fully protected," the agency said in a statement. 

More Rough-Work Pages Added To Question Booklets 

In another significant change, NTA has doubled the number of rough-work pages provided in the question-paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four pages for calculations and problem-solving instead of two. 

The additional space is expected to benefit students, particularly in subjects that require extensive calculations and working notes. Candidates can use the designated pages placed within the booklet during the examination. 

Special Changes Introduced For Left-Handed Candidates 

The examination body has also redesigned the placement of rough-work pages to better support left-handed candidates, who account for nearly 10 per cent of test-takers. 

Previously, rough-work sheets were provided only at the end of the booklet. Under the revised arrangement, two pages will be placed immediately after the instruction section, while the remaining pages will continue to be available at the end. The updated format will be used in both English and regional-language question papers. 

ALSO READ: NEET's Digital Shift: Will It Benefit Students Or Create New Challenges?

"These small, thoughtful changes in examination design can make a meaningful difference to a candidate's comfort during the high-stakes hours of the exam," the NTA said, reaffirming its commitment to conduct NEET (UG) 2026 in a fair, secure, and candidate-friendly manner. 

The agency also stated that efforts to improve the examination experience will continue in the future. 

NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 21 after the examination was rescheduled amid allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its investigation into the matter and has made multiple arrests so far. 

(With Agency Inputs)

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Changes NTA Extends NEET Exam Time NEET Examination Update
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