NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the admit cards for the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination in the coming days. As per the latest updates, candidates may be able to access their hall tickets by June 14 through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The re-examination is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official portal for the latest announcements regarding the release of admit cards and examination-related instructions.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. It includes important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre details, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity card to gain entry to the examination centre.

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How To Download NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, date of birth, and security code.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your account.

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Step 6: Take multiple printouts to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Information Available On The Admit Card

Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on their admit card after downloading it. The document is expected to include:

Application number

Roll number

Examination date

Examination timing

Name of the examination centre

Centre address

Important instructions for examination day

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction.

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Important Guidelines For NEET UG Re-Exam Candidates

The city intimation slip has already been made available to candidates. Those appearing for the examination should check the allotted city in advance and make necessary travel arrangements.

Candidates do not need to submit a fresh application for the re-examination. All students who were eligible to appear for the May 3, 2026, examination will automatically be allowed to take the re-test without paying any additional fee.

Candidates should also ensure that a recent passport-sized photograph is affixed to the admit card, if required, and carry a valid photo identity document such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card or Passport on the day of the examination.

With the examination date approaching, candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready and regularly check the official website for updates.

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