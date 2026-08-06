From Social Media To Street Protests, Anti-Reservation Movement Gains Ground Before 2027 Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online campaigns, public protests reignite India's caste-based reservation debate.

Harsh Dubey, Reservation Hatao Andolan lead anti-quota movement efforts.

Statewide protests, public figures amplify anti-reservation sentiments nationally.

Political parties remain cautious; 2027 elections could see impact.

A series of online campaigns, public protests and individual activists have brought renewed attention to opposition against caste-based reservation in India, with critics calling for reforms to the existing quota system. While these efforts are not being coordinated under a single platform, they have collectively amplified debate over reservation policies ahead of several crucial Assembly elections in 2027.

Social Media Campaigns Push Anti-Reservation Narrative

One of the prominent faces associated with the debate is Harsh Dubey, who gained widespread attention after a televised discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy, where he argued that caste-based reservation was contributing to student distress and suicides. The viral appearance significantly increased his online following and led to multiple media interviews. Dubey has now sought permission to hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, adding an on-ground dimension to the digital campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), an Instagram-based campaign advocating changes to the reservation system, has witnessed rapid growth on social media. The platform, which reportedly has around 5.9 million followers, has also organised its first physical protest in Nagpur, signalling its intent to expand beyond online mobilisation.

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Protests Emerge Across States

Alongside digital campaigns, opposition to reservation policies has also surfaced through protests in different parts of the country.

In Jaipur, members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena clashed with police while protesting the University Grants Commission's caste equity regulations, which have since been stayed. Reports from the protest alleged that one person died during the unrest.

Karni Sena leaders have also reportedly vowed not to support the BJP in upcoming local body elections, linking the reservation debate to broader political mobilisation.

A similar protest was held by Jana Jagarana Samiti in support of 'Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA)' in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Although these protests have emerged independently, they collectively point to increasing public discussion surrounding reservation policies and their implementation.

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Public Figures Join Debate As Political Parties Stay Cautious

The anti-reservation campaign has also drawn support from several public commentators, including academic-author Anand Ranganathan, journalist and content creator Ajeet Bharti, and writer-director Anuradha Tiwari, who have expressed support for the Reservation Hatao Andolan platform.

The platform, reportedly launched by a student named Vedant, has since released a formal list of demands seeking changes to the existing reservation framework.

The renewed debate follows weeks of protests led by the CJP against the UGC's caste equity regulations, which eventually culminated in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Opponents of the regulations had described them as "unjustified", "unjust", and argued that they undermined merit while deepening social divisions. Earlier this year, some protest groups had also referred to the regulations as a "kaala-kanoon."

Despite the growing visibility of the issue, major political parties have so far avoided taking definitive positions, reflecting the sensitivity of reservation as an electoral issue.

With Assembly elections scheduled in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in early 2027, followed later by Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the evolving debate around reservation could emerge as a significant political issue.