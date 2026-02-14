Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A section of an under-construction metro pillar gave way in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Saturday afternoon, crashing onto a moving autorickshaw and injuring multiple people and killing atleast 1. The falling debris also struck a nearby car, causing partial damage. The incident took place at around 12:20 pm on LBS Road near the Johnson & Johnson factory.



According to officials, a portion of the cement structure being erected for Mumbai Metro Line 4 suddenly collapsed, landing directly on the autorickshaw passing beneath it.

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: Autorickshaw Crushed, Car Damaged

Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash as the structure fell, trapping the autorickshaw under chunks of concrete and metal reinforcement. Part of a car that was close to the site was also damaged in the impact. Authorities stated that three to four individuals sustained injuries. The condition of the injured has not been detailed, but all were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The collapse led to temporary traffic disruption along the busy LBS Road corridor. Vehicles were diverted as authorities worked to clear the debris and assess the structural stability of the surrounding construction site.