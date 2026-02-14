Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund

1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund

Metro Line 4 pillar collapses in Mulund, crashes onto autorickshaw on LBS Road; several injured as rescue teams rush to site.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
A section of an under-construction metro pillar gave way in Mumbai’s Mulund area on Saturday afternoon, crashing onto a moving autorickshaw and injuring multiple people and killing atleast 1. The falling debris also struck a nearby car, causing partial damage. The incident took place at around 12:20 pm on LBS Road near the Johnson & Johnson factory.

According to officials, a portion of the cement structure being erected for Mumbai Metro Line 4 suddenly collapsed, landing directly on the autorickshaw passing beneath it.

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: Autorickshaw Crushed, Car Damaged

Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash as the structure fell, trapping the autorickshaw under chunks of concrete and metal reinforcement. Part of a car that was close to the site was also damaged in the impact. Authorities stated that three to four individuals sustained injuries. The condition of the injured has not been detailed, but all were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The collapse led to temporary traffic disruption along the busy LBS Road corridor. Vehicles were diverted as authorities worked to clear the debris and assess the structural stability of the surrounding construction site.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI
India
World
World
World
