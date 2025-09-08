Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Safe Second Attempt After Go-Around

 An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Monday performed a go-around after an initial aborted landing but safely touched down on its second attempt, an official stated.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Monday performed a go-around after an initial aborted landing but safely touched down on its second attempt, an official stated.
 
"Flight AI2910 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on 8 September, discontinued with landing and performed a routine go around at Delhi as per standard protocols. The aircraft landed safely in its second attempt, and all passengers and crew have disembarked. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority," An Air India Express Spokesperson said in a statement.
 
Earlier on Friday, Air India Express flight 1028, which was operating from Delhi to Indore, made a priority landing at Indore Airport after the pilot detected a technical snag, an Air India spokesperson confirmed.
 
On Sunday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson wrote letters to employees, highlighting the airline's progress in performance, customer experience, and network growth, while reaffirming the company's commitment to transparency and cultural transformation.
 
"Like all airlines, we faced a variety of operational scenarios--some of which were under our control, and some that were not," the CEO wrote, referring to the crisis the airline faced following the AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this year.
 
"When the spotlight was on us, it was crucial to offer timely, clear and accurate information and the right context," he wrote in the letters disseminated via e-mail.

 He acknowledged that Air India had deliberately been "more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small."
 
 While this had temporarily increased news coverage, he emphasised that in the context of Air India's scale and size, the incidence rate was "entirely normal."

 "This transparency will, over time, help build trust. In the short term, though, it naturally resulted in an uptick of news coverage, and with more than 1,200 departures every single day--nearly one every minute--across the Air India Group, it could seem like a lot. In context of our scale and size, however, the incidence rate was entirely normal." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Air India
