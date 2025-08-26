Mumbai Police have launched an investigation after a 51-year-old businessman claimed he was being threatened and extorted by operatives linked to fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel. The complainant, who deals in the import of chemicals and petrochemicals, alleged that the threats stem from a long-running dispute with an Iranian company over oil consignments imported in 2015. He told police that, due to US sanctions on Iran at the time, he had routed payments through Dubai as instructed by the supplier.

The Iranian firm later accused him of withholding part of the payment and initiated arbitration proceedings in Iran, which resulted in an ex parte award against him, as reported by IANS. Although the company sought attachment of his property through the Bombay High Court, the plea was rejected. The civil matter is still pending final adjudication.

'You Will Meet Same Fate As Baba Siddiqui'

According to the complaint, since June this year the businessman has received several calls from Pakistan-based numbers, with the callers identifying themselves as members of Shakeel’s gang. The initial demand of Rs 2 crore escalated to Rs 80 crore, with threats that he would “meet the same fate as Baba Siddiqui” if he refused to comply. The reference, police said, has added to the gravity of the complaint.

The businessman, who maintains offices in Fort, Mumbai, as well as Dubai, subsequently approached the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police. The case has now been taken over by the Crime Branch.

A senior official confirmed the probe, stating, as per the report, “We are investigating the possibility of an international extortion racket linked to organised crime syndicates, exploiting foreign trade disputes. All leads are being verified, including the role of foreign operatives.”

The case has raised concerns about the growing overlap between global trade disputes and transnational crime networks using intimidation and violence to settle commercial claims. Investigations are in progress.