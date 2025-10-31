Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister

Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Muhammad Azharuddin took oath as a minister in the Telangana government on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at 12:30 pm at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several cabinet ministers were present at the event, with the Chief Minister extending his congratulations to Azharuddin after the ceremony.

While the announcement marks a significant political milestone for the 62-year-old leader, speculation is rife about the portfolio he will be assigned. Sources suggest that Azharuddin could be entrusted with the Minority Welfare or Sports departments, both areas closely aligned with his background and public image.

With Azharuddin’s induction, the Telangana Cabinet now has 16 ministers, up from 15. The state government still has two vacancies to fill, and once those are appointed, the cabinet strength will reach the maximum limit of 18.

Azharuddin’s political journey began in 2009 when he joined the Congress and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, his subsequent attempt to enter Parliament from Tonk, Rajasthan, in 2014 ended in defeat. Returning to his home state of Telangana, he later served as President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), a role that kept him connected to the sport that defined his early life.

In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Azharuddin contested from the Jubilee Hills constituency but narrowly lost. More recently, he was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota, though the approval has been delayed owing to a pending Supreme Court case.

Under constitutional provisions, Azharuddin must secure membership in either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months of being sworn in. Failing that, he will have to step down from his ministerial post.