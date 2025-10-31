Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMuhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister

Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister

Former Indian cricket captain Muhammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a Telangana minister. His portfolio is yet to be announced, though he is likely to handle Minority Welfare or Sports.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Muhammad Azharuddin took oath as a minister in the Telangana government on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at 12:30 pm at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several cabinet ministers were present at the event, with the Chief Minister extending his congratulations to Azharuddin after the ceremony.

While the announcement marks a significant political milestone for the 62-year-old leader, speculation is rife about the portfolio he will be assigned. Sources suggest that Azharuddin could be entrusted with the Minority Welfare or Sports departments, both areas closely aligned with his background and public image.

With Azharuddin’s induction, the Telangana Cabinet now has 16 ministers, up from 15. The state government still has two vacancies to fill, and once those are appointed, the cabinet strength will reach the maximum limit of 18.

Azharuddin’s political journey began in 2009 when he joined the Congress and successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. However, his subsequent attempt to enter Parliament from Tonk, Rajasthan, in 2014 ended in defeat. Returning to his home state of Telangana, he later served as President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), a role that kept him connected to the sport that defined his early life.

In the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Azharuddin contested from the Jubilee Hills constituency but narrowly lost. More recently, he was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota, though the approval has been delayed owing to a pending Supreme Court case.

Under constitutional provisions, Azharuddin must secure membership in either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months of being sworn in. Failing that, he will have to step down from his ministerial post.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Revanth Reddy Breaking News ABP Live Telangana Minister CONGRESS Muhammad Azharuddin
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: NDA’s Sankalp Patra Promises Jobs, Empowerment, and Global Connectivity
Mokama Murder Echoes in Bihar Polls: NDA Leaders Avoid Questions on Dularchand Yadav Killing
Mokama Murder Shakes Bihar Polls: Supporter of Jan Swaraj Candidate Shot Dead Amid Rival Bahubali Allegations
Border Security: BSF Showcases Rampur and Mudhol Hounds in Demonstration of Indigenous Canine Capability
Unity Parade: Schoolchildren From Gujarat, MP And Rajasthan Unite In Pipe And Brass Band Tribute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget