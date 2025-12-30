Months After Resignation, Jagdeep Dhankhar Yet To Get Official Residence

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMonths After Resignation, Jagdeep Dhankhar Yet To Get Official Residence

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned in July citing health reasons, is still awaiting an official residence despite being entitled to one under rules.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit as vice president in July, is yet to be provided with an official residence, people close to him said on Tuesday.

Citing health reasons, Dhankhar quit as the vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year.

Weeks later, in September, he vacated the Vice President's Enclave, the official residence of the vice president, and moved to a private farmhouse in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area.

The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

On August 22, Dhankhar wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting an official residence entitled to former vice presidents.

"But so far, he has not been provided with an accommodation he is entitled to," a person close to him pointed out.

As a former vice president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a type VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.

After a former vice president dies, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller type VII house.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
