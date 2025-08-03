Meghwal Urges Active Participation In 'Self-Reliant India' Campaign Amid Modi's 'Swadeshi' Push

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMeghwal Urges Active Participation In 'Self-Reliant India' Campaign Amid Modi's 'Swadeshi' Push

PM Modi emphasised prioritising farmers, small industries, and youth employment amidst global instability.

By : ANI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday urged citizens to actively participate in the 'Self-Reliant India' campaign, emphasising that purchasing Indian-made products will bolster the initiative. 

Speaking to ANI, Meghwal highlighted the importance of collective participation in strengthening the campaign.
 
"The self-reliant India campaign is a campaign in which everyone should participate. Whatever item you buy, if you buy something made in India, it will strengthen the self-reliant India campaign. The Prime Minister has requested citizens... The statement given by Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is clear in itself, India's policy is clear that India's interests will be taken care of," he said.
 
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will have to remain vigilant for its economic interests given the atmosphere of instability prevailing across the globe.
 
He emphasised that the "top priority of the government remains the welfare of farmers, small industries and employment for youth."
 
The Prime Minister also urged citizens to resolve to buy 'swadeshi' products as he reiterated his pitch that the country needs to adopt 'vocal for local'.
 
"We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in his home constituency of Varanasi.
 
"There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world, and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned," he added.
 
The Prime Minister further stated that the top priority of the government remains to work for farmers, small-scale industries, and to generate employment opportunities for youth in the country.
 
"Our farmers, our small-scale industries, the employment for youth their interest is our top priority. The government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country. However, there are some responsibilities we have as citizens," PM Modi said.
 
He said that those who wish to see India as the third biggest economy must resolve to buy 'swadeshi' products."Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for 'swadeshi' products," PM Modi said.
 
The Prime Minister also appealed to "brothers and sisters in the business community" that when the world is going through such an atmosphere of instability, we too should sell only swadeshi goods." (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Self Reliant India Arjun Ram Meghwal Swadeshi
Embed widget