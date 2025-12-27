WATCH: MK Stalin’s Spin Bowling Goes Viral In Celebrity Match With Kapil Dev

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has never hidden his love for cricket. Over the years, he has frequently spoken about playing the sport in his younger days, recalling school matches, gully cricket, and even friendly games where he bowled to his father, the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Recently, that long-standing passion returned to the spotlight, triggering both online debate and enthusiastic support.

Stalin Recalls His Days As A Spinner

During a recent interaction with students, Stalin shared personal memories from his cricketing past, describing himself as a spin bowler. He mentioned that he had once dismissed actors Silambarasan (Simbu) and Napoleon while playing. The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing curiosity and some questioning the claim.

The discussion soon turned into a wider online debate, with critics demanding proof and supporters defending the Chief Minister’s recollections. What followed was a swift response from the DMK, which chose to let visuals speak louder than words.

Old Celebrity Match Video Resurfaces

To counter scepticism, the DMK released archival footage from a celebrity cricket match held in Chennai several years ago. The match featured a team led by India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and showcased a rare blend of cricketing legends and film stars on the same field.

The video shows Stalin bowling spin and taking three wickets—Silambarasan, Anupam Kher, and Napoleon. Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth is seen catching Simbu’s shot, Anupam Kher is adjudged LBW, and Napoleon is clean bowled. As the clip spread rapidly across platforms, it was widely shared by DMK supporters as validation of Stalin’s claims.

The DMK’s IT Wing shared the footage with the caption: “The Dravidian hero’s wicket count has not just begun, it has always begun! Here is the amazing bowling video of the leader that partners and teammates have been eagerly waiting for! POWERHOUSE @mkstalin 🔥”

Star-Studded Match and Stalin’s Cricketing Heroes

The match itself was a spectacle, drawing thousands of spectators. Kapil Dev’s XI included cricketing greats such as Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, and Venkatesh, while Stalin’s side featured Srikkanth. Film personalities including Prabhu Deva, Arun Pandian, Arvind Swamy, Anupam Kher, and Napoleon added to the buzz, making it a memorable sporting event.

Speaking recently at the ‘Vibe with Champions’ programme, Stalin reflected on his early cricketing journey. He spoke about playing for Madras Christian College (MCC) School, participating in matches at St. Bede’s School in Chennai, and enjoying casual games during his youth.

When asked about his favourite cricketer, Stalin praised Kapil Dev, saying, “From a humble background, Kapil rose to become a star of the cricketing world, bringing laurels to the country. He led by example.” He also named Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and M.S. Dhoni among his favourites.