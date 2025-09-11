Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War

'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War

The ministry reiterated that such actions put Indian citizens at “grave risk” and urged them to avoid falling prey to false promises of overseas employment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a stern advisory cautioning Indian nationals against enlisting in the Russian armed forces, after reports emerged that several Indians who had travelled to Moscow were allegedly forced into combat roles in Ukraine.

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an official statement.

The ministry reiterated that such actions put Indian citizens at “grave risk” and urged them to avoid falling prey to false promises of overseas employment.

Reports From Ukraine Frontline

The warning follows a report by The Hindu, which quoted two Indian men currently in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The men claimed they had been lured to Russia on the pretext of construction jobs, only to be deployed to the frontline instead.

Speaking from Selydove, a town captured by Russia in November 2024, they alleged that at least 13 more Indian nationals were in similar conditions.

According to the newspaper, the recruits had travelled to Russia within the last six months on student or visitor visas. They alleged that an agent, who had promised them legitimate jobs in the construction sector, instead had them sent to the battlefield under Russian command.

India Raises Issue With Russia

The MEA said it has taken up the matter at multiple levels. "We have raised this issue with the Russian authorities both in Delhi and Moscow, seeking the immediate release of Indian nationals. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” Jaiswal confirmed.

This is not the first time such reports have surfaced. Over the past year, instances of Indians being misled by recruitment agents abroad and ending up in high-risk conflict zones have come to light. The MEA has repeatedly cautioned against such practices, stressing that citizens must verify opportunities through official channels before taking up overseas employment offers.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mea Statement Russia Ukraine War Indians Russian Army
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Celebrities
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget