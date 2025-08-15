Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMathura On High Alert For Krishna Janmashtami 2025 With Thousands Of Police Deployed

Mathura On High Alert For Krishna Janmashtami 2025 With Thousands Of Police Deployed

Mathura gears up for Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2025 with over 5,000 police personnel deployed, heavy traffic restrictions, and special arrangements for devotees.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mathura on Friday transformed into a virtual fortress on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, with thousands of police personnel deployed across the city to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees.

District authorities divided the city in four zones and 18 sectors, deploying more than 5,000 police officers and personnel. With the three-day Krishna Mahotsav underway, the entry of all heavy vehicles into the city has been banned. In addition, due to heavy footfall on routes leading to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, the movement of vehicles has also been restricted, officials said.

Social media activity is under strict watch, and the inner area of the Janmasthan temple has been designated a red zone with extra police presence. The yellow and green zones around it are manned by plain-clothed personnel, including women officers. Barricades have been set up at multiple points, where police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams are screening visitors to prevent the entry of unwanted elements, they said.

Entry to the temple is now through the northern gate (Govind Nagar side), while the main gate is being used for exit. Mobile phones, key rings, wristwatches, and any electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside.

Devotees have been advised not to carry items like shoes, bags, matches, lighters or umbrellas to the temple, and to leave them safely at their accommodation to avoid difficulties during the exit, which will be from a different point.

To assist pilgrims, police have launched a website brajdham.co.in to provide information on temples, routes, restrictions and other guidelines.

The Krishna Mahotsav 2025 began in the morning with a grand procession from the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, featuring 300-400 folk artistes performing along the route. The procession started from the main gate, passed through Deeg Gate, Roopam Cinema Tiraha, Govind Nagar police station, Mahavidya Colony, and Potra Kund, before returning to the main gate.

Railways have extended services and added temporary halts to accommodate the influx of devotees arriving from Delhi, Bhopal and other cities.

Several trains will run to Mathura until August 18. Additional temporary halts have been provided at Bhuteshwar station for multiple long-distance trains, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar, Korba-Amritsar, Puri-Yoganagari Rishikesh and Agra Cantt-New Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has also increased buses frequency between Mathura and Agra to meet the surge in passenger demand. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shri Krishna Janmasthan Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Mathura Mathura Security Arrangements Krishna Mahotsav Procession Mathura Police Deployment Mathura Traffic Restrictions Mathura Pilgrimage Guide Brajdham.co.in Mathura Rail And Bus Services
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Cities
5 Killed In Dargah Wall Collapse Near Humayun's Tomb In Delhi
5 Killed In Dargah Wall Collapse Near Humayun's Tomb In Delhi
Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
Lifestyle
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Why Every Blood Donor Is Screened For More Than Just Blood Type
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget