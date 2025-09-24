Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
The protests took a violent turn after protestors began clashing with the police. The people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.
A massive protest was held in Ladakh on Wednesday by people who were demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The protest, however, turned into clashes with the police in Leh.
#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh. pic.twitter.com/VM3ICMkl4K— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025
As the clashes continued, people set a BJP office in Leh on fire during the protest.
#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: BJP Office in Leh set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehoothe d and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with Police. https://t.co/yQTyrMUK7q pic.twitter.com/x4VqkV8tdd— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025