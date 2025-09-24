A massive protest was held in Ladakh on Wednesday by people who were demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The protest, however, turned into clashes with the police in Leh.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: A massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with police in Leh. pic.twitter.com/VM3ICMkl4K — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

As the clashes continued, people set a BJP office in Leh on fire during the protest.