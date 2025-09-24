Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire

The protests took a violent turn after protestors began clashing with the police. The people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
A massive protest was held in Ladakh on Wednesday by people who were demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The protest, however, turned into clashes with the police in Leh.

As the clashes continued, people set a BJP office in Leh on fire during the protest.

 

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Ladakh Leh
