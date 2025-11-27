SC To Samay Raina, Others: 'Invite Specially-Abled Achievers And Promote A Positive Message'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSC To Samay Raina, Others: 'Invite Specially-Abled Achievers And Promote A Positive Message'

Supreme Court directs Samay Raina and other comedians to feature successful Specially-abled individuals on their platforms and use event funds to support treatment for persons with disabilities.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to guide comedians and content creators on the responsible use of their platforms. Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, along with three other performers, have been directed to invite specially-abled individuals who have achieved success in any field to participate in their shows. The goal is to send a positive message to society while also raising funds for the treatment of persons with disabilities.

This directive comes after complaints that some of these comedians had previously made insensitive remarks about people with disabilities during their programs.

From Apology to Action: Court Calls for Social Responsibility

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court emphasised that the initiative is not a punishment, but a social responsibility. Chief Justice D.K. Kant noted, “We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter next. It’s a social burden we are putting on you, not a penal burden. You are all well-placed persons in society. If you have become too popular, then share it with others.”

Previously, in earlier hearings, the comedians were personally summoned and expressed regret for their past actions. The court has now encouraged them to actively contribute to positive social change through their influence.

Background: Plea Against Insensitive Remarks

The directions from the Supreme Court followed a plea filed by the Cure SMA Foundation, an organization advocating for persons with spinal muscular atrophy and other disabilities. The foundation highlighted instances where comedians made derogatory jokes or remarks about individuals living with disabilities, causing distress and public concern.

By asking comedians to showcase the achievements of specially-abled individuals, the court hopes to transform entertainment into a platform for awareness and support, rather than mockery. The funds collected from such shows are intended to aid timely medical treatments and provide tangible benefits to the specially-abled community.

Turning Influence into Impact

The Supreme Court’s directions send a clear message: popularity and reach come with responsibility. With millions following online content creators, the opportunity to influence public perception is immense. Encouraging success stories of specially-abled persons not only uplifts society but also empowers individuals to overcome challenges.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
