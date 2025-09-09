Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace In North Bengal Amid Nepal Protests, PM Oli Resigns

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee Urges Peace In North Bengal Amid Nepal Protests, PM Oli Resigns

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged peace in districts bordering Nepal after violent protests toppled PM Oli. She stressed non-interference and advised journalists against traveling to Nepal.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the people in northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace in the wake of violent anti-government protests in the neighbouring country. Violent protests continued in Nepal for the second day on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and vandalised the residences of several political leaders.

Oli resigned from the post during the day.

"We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create any trouble because it is not our problem. Let them bring back normalcy. We cannot interfere; this is not our matter," Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport here before leaving for an administrative tour to north Bengal.

She also stressed that foreign policy is the domain of the central government.

Banerjee said, "We will remain well if our neighbourhood remains well. We want peace to prevail in the neighbouring country." The chief minister also advised journalists not to go to Nepal to cover the developments in the neighbouring nation.

"Do not go to Nepal, risking your lives. You can cover it from Siliguri. Safety and security come first. And inform the police before going abroad," she added.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
India Nepal Border Mamata Banerjee KP Sharma Oli Resignation Kalimpong Siliguri West Bengal News Mamata Banerjee Nepal Political Unrest Nepal Protests North Bengal Peace Mamata On Nepal Crisis
