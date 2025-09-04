West Bengal’s Assembly turned into a protest ground on Thursday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fiery attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), triggering uproarious scenes and leading to multiple suspensions of opposition legislators.

The controversy flared when Banerjee was seen in a video shouting “Modi chor, BJP chor” inside the House — a clip later shared by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose. The slogans drew strong retaliation from BJP leaders, who likened her remarks to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s earlier “Modi” comments that led to his criminal defamation conviction.

Suvendu Adhikari Demands Defamation Action Against Mamata

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to X, demanding that the Chief Minister face similar consequences.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted for insulting the entire Modi community by making the remarks - ‘In sab choron ke naam Modi, Modi, Modi, Kyun hai?’ The Hon’ble Court held him guilty of criminal defamation as he had defamed the entire Modi Community. Today, when our state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raises the same ‘Modi Chor’ slogan in the Legislative Assembly, why no action would be taken against her?” he asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted for insulting the entire Modi Community by making the remarks - "In sab choron ke naam Modi, Modi, Modi, Kyun hai?" The Hon'ble Court held him guilty of criminal defamation as he had defamed the entire Modi Community.



“She has committed the same offense, insulting an entire community. The Speaker should have initiated action against her, especially when there is such precedent, but he didn’t, neither did he tried to stop her from uttering such hateful slurs. We will not accept this insult and will see it through to the end,” Adhikari added.

BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee: 'Chori Is Their Identity'

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also lashed out at Banerjee during a press briefing. He remarked Rahul Gandhi had normalised abusive language against the Prime Minister, including remarks directed at his late mother. He alleged Mamata Banerjee was now advancing this “anarchy and indecency” in Bengal, reducing the Assembly to a “live demonstration of hooliganism” instead of upholding constitutional dignity.

“The trend started by Rahul Gandhi to use abusive language against PM Modi is being promoted further in West Bengal by Mamata Banerjee, fueling the anarchy. The entire country and the citizens of West Bengal are watching this… Mamata Banerjee, who has taken an oath to the Constitution, is now destroying the Constitution. She has become the symbol of hooliganism,” Bhatia said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia (@gauravbhatiabjp) says

"One word was used again and again in the slogans - 'Chori'. It seems that learning from the scamster, corrupt and fake Gandhi family, Mamata Banerjee too has started liking the word 'Chori' because it has become an identity of their character. People of West Bengal know that that indulge in teachers' recruitment scam, ration scam, 'tolabaazi' and steal people's money. 'Chor chor mausere bhai' together are using derogatory words for PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah," he added.

#WATCH | On ruckus in West Bengal Assembly, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says

‘BJP Anti-Bengali, Vote Thief’: Mamata Banerjee In Assembly

Amid the assembly din, Banerjee sharpened her offensive, branding the BJP “gaddi chor” (throne thief), “vote chor” (vote thief), “the biggest dacoit party” and “anti-Bengali”.

“BJP MLAs deserve condemnation. They do not even have time for their own speeches, but when I speak, they disrupt. They are anti-Bengali. They oppress the Bengali language. They do not want discussions on Bengali issues. They are corrupt, they are gaddi chor, they are vote chor,” she said, according to PTI.

She accused the BJP of trying to silence her voice in the House. “Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in this House? They are anti-Bengali. Their attitude shows a colonial and dictatorial mindset. They want to turn West Bengal into their colony,” Banerjee alleged.

According to ABP Ananda, she further declared: “This is the most corrupt party, the biggest group of dacoits. They are oppressors, they spread terror, they are the shame of the nation.”

Marshals Step In As Tensions Boil

The stormy session descended into disorder after BJP legislators reportedly hurled papers at the Chief Minister while TMC MLAs retaliated with counter-slogans. Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for the day over unruly behaviour. When he refused to leave, marshals escorted him out.

The suspension was extended to BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh and Ashok Dinda as the ruckus intensified. Marshals had to stand between the two camps to avert clashes, with PTI reporting that water bottles were allegedly thrown towards the opposition benches.

Despite the disruption, the Speaker pressed ahead with proceedings, and the government’s resolution on alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in other states was adopted by voice vote after the BJP staged a walkout.

Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately sabotaging the debate: “The BJP doesn’t want the truth to come out. They are obstructing the House to divert attention from the real issues.”