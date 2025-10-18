Kerala-based jewellery giant Malabar Gold & Diamonds has found itself at the centre of a social media storm and boycott calls during the festive Dhanteras season, a day traditionally marked by the purchase of gold and silver. The controversy, which carries a Pakistani connection, has reignited debates over brand responsibility and patriotism in India’s hyper-connected digital space.

The row traces back to September, when Malabar Gold collaborated with London-based Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid for the inauguration of a showroom in the UK. Khalid had earlier courted controversy for describing India’s Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as a “cowardly act.”

Outrage quickly spread online, with users accusing the brand of being a “sympathiser of Pakistan” and calling for a boycott. The backlash came to a head just as the brand prepared for its peak festive sales period.

Legal Battle Over Defamatory Posts

According to PTI, Malabar Gold & Diamonds approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief from what it described as defamatory posts circulating on Facebook, Instagram, and Google. The company claimed that such content was damaging its reputation and business, especially during Diwali, and submitted a list of 442 URLs allegedly containing false and defamatory material.

In September, a bench led by Justice Sandeep Marne granted an ad-interim injunction, ordering the removal of online posts that labelled the jewellery house as a “sympathiser of Pakistan.” The court also directed social media platforms to prevent the publication of further defamatory content linked to the controversy.

Activist’s Account Withheld in India

Meanwhile, Hindu activist Vijay Patel claimed that his X (formerly Twitter) account was withheld in India following the court’s order. “My account is withheld in India by order of the Indian court for supporting the Indian Army! Happy Dhanteras,” Patel posted, according to Organiser.

Malabar Gold’s Clarification

In its petition, the company explained that it had commissioned JAB Studios, a UK-based agency, to engage influencers to promote the Birmingham showroom. Khalid, a Pakistani national residing in Britain, was among those selected.

Malabar Gold maintained that Khalid was hired well before the Pahalgam terror attack in April and that the brand was unaware of her nationality at the time. Following the controversy, the company stated that her services had been terminated.

“Mere utilisation of the services of a UK-based social media influencer at some point cannot be a reason for spreading defamatory content,” the company argued in court.