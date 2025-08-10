Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Making Up Stories': CM Fadnavis Reacts To Sharad Pawar's Claim Of '160-Seat' Offer Before Maha Polls

'Making Up Stories': CM Fadnavis Reacts To Sharad Pawar's Claim Of '160-Seat' Offer Before Maha Polls

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis dismissed claims by Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut that individuals offered to influence 2024 elections, accusing them of fabricating stories. He questioned why they didn't report these incidents and defended the Mahayuti government's mandate.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 08:44 PM (IST)

Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he was surprised that some leaders who are claiming they were approached by people offering help to influence polls never complained to police or the Election Commission.

He accused these leaders of "making up" stories.

On Saturday, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar claimed two individuals had met him in New Delhi before the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls and "guaranteed" the Opposition's victory in 160 of 288 constituencies. Pawar added that he introduced the duo to Rahul Gandhi, who said the Opposition shouldn't get involved in such things.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, echoing Pawar, claimed two persons had also met Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls in 2024 and promised to ensure victory "through EVMs" in 60-65 tricky seats.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "I am surprised that some people approach political leaders with offers to influence elections and they (leaders) do nothing. They don't complain to the police or the Election Commission. This is all about making up stories." When the Election Commission asked political parties to show how EVMs can be hacked, no one came forward, Fadnavis further asserted.

"The Opposition should stop insulting the mandate given to the Mahayuti government," Fadnavis added.

The Mahayuti decimated the Opposition in the November 2024 assembly polls, with BJP itself coming close to the halfway mark by winning 132 seats in the 288-member House. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerged victorious on 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP on 41. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 08:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Maharashtra Elections Devendra Fadnavis SHarad Pawar
