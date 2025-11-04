Mahadev App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Goes 'Missing'; Extradition From UAE Put On Hold: Report

Nearly two years after his arrest in Dubai, Ravi Uppal, one of the two key accused in the multi-crore Mahadev online betting app case, has reportedly gone “missing”, with the UAE authorities putting his extradition to India on hold, multiple media reports said.

Uppal, who was arrested in December 2023 following a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol, had been expected to be deported to India. However, he was released 45 days later and placed under surveillance pending extradition proceedings.

Now, almost two years on, Indian officials have been informed that Uppal has left the United Arab Emirates for an undisclosed location. Sources said no further intelligence has been shared regarding his whereabouts or travel route, except for a communication proposing to suspend the ongoing extradition process.

Ravi Uppal Alleged To Be Mastermind Behind Mahadev Betting Case

Uppal, along with Sourabh Chandrakar, is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind the Mahadev online betting network, which is accused of facilitating illegal gambling operations, hawala transactions, and money laundering worth hundreds of crores.

The case, investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has also drawn in several Bollywood celebrities and event organisers who allegedly received payments through the Mahadev app network for promotional events.

Uppal’s reported disappearance raises fresh questions over India’s ability to secure the return of key fugitives from foreign jurisdictions, particularly in high-profile financial crime cases.