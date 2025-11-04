Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMahadev App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Goes 'Missing'; Extradition From UAE Put On Hold: Report

Mahadev App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Goes 'Missing'; Extradition From UAE Put On Hold: Report

Now, almost two years on, Indian officials have been informed that Uppal has left the United Arab Emirates for an undisclosed location.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nearly two years after his arrest in Dubai, Ravi Uppal, one of the two key accused in the multi-crore Mahadev online betting app case, has reportedly gone “missing”, with the UAE authorities putting his extradition to India on hold, multiple media reports said.

Uppal, who was arrested in December 2023 following a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol, had been expected to be deported to India. However, he was released 45 days later and placed under surveillance pending extradition proceedings.

Now, almost two years on, Indian officials have been informed that Uppal has left the United Arab Emirates for an undisclosed location. Sources said no further intelligence has been shared regarding his whereabouts or travel route, except for a communication proposing to suspend the ongoing extradition process.

Ravi Uppal Alleged To Be Mastermind Behind Mahadev Betting Case

Uppal, along with Sourabh Chandrakar, is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind the Mahadev online betting network, which is accused of facilitating illegal gambling operations, hawala transactions, and money laundering worth hundreds of crores.

The case, investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has also drawn in several Bollywood celebrities and event organisers who allegedly received payments through the Mahadev app network for promotional events.

Uppal’s reported disappearance raises fresh questions over India’s ability to secure the return of key fugitives from foreign jurisdictions, particularly in high-profile financial crime cases.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravi Uppal Mahadev Betting Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget