Magh Mela Sees Over 85 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam

Magh Mela Sees Over 85 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said that the 'snan' started at 12 midnight (Tuesday) and by Wednesday evening, over 85 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip in the Ganga.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Prayagraj, Jan 14 (PTI) More than 85 lakh devotees took a dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam here till Wednesday evening as part of the Makar Sankranti festivities, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said that the 'snan' started at 12 midnight (Tuesday) and by Wednesday evening, over 85 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip in the Ganga.

While many parts of the country are celebrating the harvest festival on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh will celebrate Makar Sankranti on Thursday. The second major bathing festival of the ongoing Magh Mela, Makar Sankranti, is scheduled for Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said devotees flocked to ghats in the early hours. "By 6 am, over nine lakh devotees had taken a dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam. The number of pilgrims is expected to rise between one crore and 1.5 crore by Wednesday evening on Makar Sankranti," Pandey said.

In preparation for the large influx of devotees, over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across the mela area to ensure safety and smooth movement of traffic, he said.

Officials said over 31 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip during the Paush Purnima bathing festival, while more than 28.95 lakh pilgrims participated in the Paush Purnima bath during the Magh Mela 2024.

Magh Mela officer Rishiraj said 42 temporary parking facilities have been set up this year to manage crowds and ensure smooth traffic flow, with the capacity to park over one lakh vehicles.

He said many bathing ghats have been constructed for Magh Mela 2025-26 and are equipped with basic facilities such as changing rooms and toilets.

To ensure adequate water levels in the Ganga during the mela, 8,000 cusecs of water are being released daily from the Ganga barrage in Kanpur, the officer said.

The Magh Mela is a 44-day-long spiritual gathering. The fair is organised every year during the Hindu holy month of Magh (January-February), and is held at the Triveni Sangam.

Magh Mela Prayagraj 2026 is being held from January 3 to February 15.

The grand Magh Mela is marked by several age-old traditions, including Kalpavas and the Panchkosi Parikrama.

Key 'snan' dates for this Magh Mela are January 15 (Makar Sankranti), January 18 (Mauni Amavasya), January 23 (Vasant Panchami), February 1 (Maghi Purnima), and February 15 (Maha Shivratri). 

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:05 AM (IST)
Embed widget