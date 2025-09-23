Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia15-Year-Old Boy Stripped, Hit On Private Parts By 3 Students In Madurai ITI Hostel Ragging; Accused Booked

A first-year ITI student in Thirumangalam of Madurai was stripped and assaulted by seniors in a ragging incident, captured in a viral video.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A disturbing case of ragging has been reported from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) college hostel in Thirumangalam, where a first-year student was allegedly stripped and assaulted by fellow students. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the victim being forcibly disrobed, mocked, and hit with a slipper on his private parts. The shocking visuals have triggered outrage and renewed concerns over safety and discipline in educational hostels.

Tamil Nadu Student Stripped, Hit On Private Part

The 15-year-old boy was stripped naked and beaten by three 17-year-old boys, reported Times of India.

The matter came to light after the student’s parents lodged a complaint. Acting on it, the Checkanurani police registered a case against three students and detained them for questioning.

Police said the assault took place inside a room at the Government Kallar College hostel, where the three seniors targeted the boy, reported India Today. The disturbing video, recorded and circulated online, was crucial in exposing the abuse.

Amid speculation by social media users, police clarified that the victim does not belong to a Scheduled Caste (SC). Further investigation is underway. The hostel warden has been suspended for failing to ensure student safety. The state education department has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Kerala Ragging Incident

The episode follows another shocking case earlier this year in Kerala. In February 2025, five students of the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam were arrested for subjecting juniors to months of abuse since November 2024. Their acts included stripping, physical torture, and degrading treatment using dumbbells and stationery items.

These recurring incidents have reignited demands for stricter enforcement of anti-ragging laws, stronger hostel oversight and mechanisms for students to safely report abuse.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
