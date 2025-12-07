IndiGo has revealed that the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd convened immediately after widespread flight delays and cancellations began. According to the airline’s spokesperson, the Board received a detailed assessment from the management outlining the scale and nature of the disruption.

Following this briefing, Board members held a separate closed-door session and decided to establish a Crisis Management Group (CMG). The CMG includes Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, along with CEO Pieter Elbers. The group has been holding regular meetings and receiving constant updates from the management about measures being taken to stabilise operations. Several telephonic consultations with other Board members have also taken place.

IndiGo Spokesperson says, "The Board of Directors of Interglobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) met on the first day the problem of cancellations and delayed flights arose. The members received a detailed briefing from the Management on the nature and extent of the crisis. This meeting… pic.twitter.com/C7jBPHicnF — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

Disruptions Continue Despite Claims of Recovery

Even as operational chaos stretches into its sixth day, IndiGo maintains that it has restored 95% of its connectivity. The airline says it plans to operate more than 1,500 flights today (7 December) and is now servicing 135 of its 138 destinations.

However, the situation on the ground paints a different picture. More than 100 flights were cancelled in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, leaving passengers stranded and sharing their ordeal across social media platforms.

DGCA Issues Strongly Worded Notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken serious note of the ongoing disruptions. According to PTI, the regulator issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras, demanding explanations within 24 hours.

In its notice to Elbers, the DGCA stated that as CEO, he is responsible for ensuring effective management and reliable operations. It added that the airline failed to make timely arrangements and provide essential facilities to passengers during the crisis.

Flight Cancellations Mount Across Major Airports

Delhi Airport reported 109 cancelled flights on Sunday, 59 departures and 50 arrivals, adding to the mounting travel chaos nationwide.

The airline, which typically operates more than 2,200 flights daily, has seen cancellations drop from over 1,000 on Friday to about 700 on Saturday. IndiGo says it aims to fully normalise operations by 15 December. The government has temporarily suspended certain provisions of the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms for IndiGo’s Airbus A320 fleet until 10 February 2026.

Government Caps Airfares Amid Passenger Outrage

With fares soaring amid the disruption, the aviation ministry has stepped in. It expressed concern over “unusually high airfares” charged by some carriers and invoked regulatory powers to ensure reasonable pricing on affected routes.

The revised fare caps are as follows:

Up to 500 km: ₹7,500

500–1,000 km: ₹12,000

1,000–1,500 km: ₹15,000

Above 1,500 km: ₹18,000

India last imposed similar fare controls during the Covid period from May 2020 to August 2022.

DGCA Official Rebukes IndiGo CEO

A confidential notice, reviewed by Reuters, shows DGCA official Ravinder Singh Jamwal telling CEO Pieter Elbers that he has “failed in [his] duty to ensure timely arrangements for conduct of reliable operations”. IndiGo has yet to respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the warning.

Despite the turmoil, IndiGo insists it is making progress. “We are on our way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day,” the airline said, adding that more than 95% of its network connectivity has already been restored. The carrier reiterated its commitment to “build back the trust” of its customers as it works to return to full normalcy.