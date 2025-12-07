Watch: Rohit Sharma's One-Liner Over Cake Leaves Virat Kohli Laughing Out Loud

Celebrations kicked off when Team India returned to their hotel after wrapping up the ODI series 2-1 against South Africa, with a cake waiting for the players.

Virat Kohli was initially asked to cut it, but he handed the responsibility to Yashasvi Jaiswal. After slicing the cake, Yashasvi fed the first bite to Kohli. But when he turned to offer a piece to Rohit Sharma, the senior opener gave a hilarious response that left everyone - including Kohli - bursting into laughter.

Why did Rohit say, “I’ll get fat again”?

The answer lies in his new-found focus on fitness. Over the past few months, Rohit Sharma has visibly shed weight and worked intensely to improve his conditioning.

That’s why, when Yashasvi offered him the cake, Rohit jokingly walked away, saying, “Mai Mota Ho jaunga (I’ll get fat again),” sparking laughter across the room - especially from Kohli.

A viral clip from the moment shows fans equally amused, surprised to see Kohli happily eating the cake while Rohit playfully avoided it.

Yashasvi Jaiswal bags Player of the Match

In the series decider, India won the toss for the first time after 20 straight toss losses.

South Africa managed 270 runs batting first, before Rohit (75 off 73) and Jaiswal (116* off 121) put India in firm control. Jaiswal’s maiden ODI hundred sealed the chase, while Kohli’s fluent fifty ensured a smooth finish. Jaiswal was awarded Player of the Match, with Kohli taking home Player of the Series.

Virat Kohli, who was named Player of the Series for his 302 runs in three matches, had struck consecutive centuries (135 and 102) in the first two ODIs and finished the decider with an unbeaten 65 off just 45 balls. His knock featured three sixes and six fours, complementing the strong foundation laid by Rohit and Jaiswal, who stitched a commanding 155-run opening stand.