Goa Police on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with the nightclub fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives and left dozens injured. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed, naming the club owner, manager, and others, the Goa DGP confirmed.

The police have detained several staff members for questioning, while a search is underway for the club owner who remains on the run after the tragedy.

Goa CM Orders Magisterial Probe

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry into the nightclub fire tragedy. The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane after midnight. The popular party venue opened last year at Arpora village, and is located around 25 km from the state capital Panaji.

Sawant told news agency PTI that an FIR has been registered against the owner and the general manager of the nightclub and they would be arrested.

In a post on X, he said: "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and six have been injured."

"All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility," he said.

He added this is the first time that such a tragic incident has happened in Goa.

As per the preliminary probe, the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, the customers could not move out, the CM said. "Some of them rushed to the ground floor and got trapped there," he added.

PM Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the nightclub fire, and wished speedy recovery to the injured. He also spoke to CM Pramod Sawant about the situation.

“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi posted on X.

“Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said.

An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.