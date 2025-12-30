The year 2025 unfolded as one of political upheaval, prolonged wars, climate-driven disasters and deadly mass-casualty incidents, with developments in India and abroad repeatedly dominating global headlines. From Donald Trump’s return to the White House and continued wars in West Asia and Eastern Europe to deadly stampedes, terror attacks and electoral battles in India, the year tested governments’ ability to manage crisis and transition.

January

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, completing a historic political comeback. His return triggered immediate global reactions, with allies and rivals reassessing US positions on NATO, climate commitments, trade policy, and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Global markets responded with volatility amid expectations of sharp policy shifts.

The World Economic Forum in Davos (January 20-24) zeroed in on geoeconomic rifts, foreshadowing Trump's trade aggressions.

February

The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced in Prayagraj, drawing tens of millions of pilgrims during its initial bathing days. The Uttar Pradesh government deployed more than 50,000 police and security personnel, along with medical teams and disaster-response units, calling it one of the largest crowd-management exercises in India’s history.

On February 5, the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections were held, with a voter turnout above 60 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a decisive victory, securing 48 of 70 seats, defeating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which won 22 seats. Rekha Gupta (BJP) was sworn in as Chief Minister on February 20, marking the BJP’s return to power in the capital after nearly 27 years.

Manipur descended into President's Rule on February 13 as ethnic Meitei-Kuki violence spiraled, displacing thousands and testing federal intervention limits.

In Bangladesh, protesters demolished the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on February 5-6 against Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India; Dhaka summoned India's acting high commissioner on February 6 over her remarks, souring ties early.

March

At least 37 people died, and over 60 were injured in a stampede on Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam banks in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh mela, according to official figures.

In a post on X in March, the official handle of Maha Kumbh said, "Mahakumbh Mela- During an incident on Mauni Amavasya at the Sangam banks in 2025, 30 people, and 7 others at different locations, who were found with visibkle injuries, tragically lost their lives."

The tragedy sparked nationwide outrage and debate over crowd management failures at mass religious gatherings. Authorities ordered magisterial inquiries, suspended officials and announced compensation for victims’ families. A row was triggered after a BBC report claimed that 82 lives were lost in the incident.

India's cricket squad scripted glory on March 9, capturing the ICC Champions Trophy in a high-stakes final that ignited national pride and briefly overshadowed crises.

April

On April 22, militants carried out a mass shooting in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, killing 26 civilians and injuring about 20 in what was widely described as a terrorist attack targeting tourists. The attack drew widespread condemnation in India and abroad, prompting heightened security deployments in the Valley and intensified counter-terror operations.



In the aftermath, the Indian government ramped up security operations in the Valley, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short a foreign visit to return to India for consultations. The US designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation following international pressure for justice in the Pahalgam attack.

May

India unleashed Operation Sindoor on May 7-10, executing tri-service airstrikes on TRF bases in Pakistan from domestic soil, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, sealing Attari-Wagah, and expelling envoys amid LoC flare-ups that ended in a ceasefire.

Goa's Shirgao temple stampede on May 3 killed at least six and injured dozens during the annual Lairai Jatra festival.

Bangladesh was marked by large political demonstrations, including the 2025 Hefazat-e-Islam grand rally in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on May 3, where organisers pressed for constitutional changes and announced nationwide programmes of protest.

June

Puri's Gundicha Temple stampede amid Rath Yatra on June 29 killed three and injured over 50.

Bengaluru's IPL triumph celebrations on June 4 turned tragic with 11 dead in a massive stampede.

NATO's Netherlands summit (June 24-26) pushed defence hikes against Russian threats.

Meanwhile, state assembly by-elections were held in Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal on June 19. Rajya Sabha polls were launched on June 15.

July

Heavy monsoon rains triggered widespread devastation across several states:

• Himachal Pradesh: Over 60 deaths due to landslides and flash floods

• Uttarakhand: More than 25 killed in cloudbursts and landslides disrupting pilgrim routes.

• Assam: Floods affected over 1.8 million people

• Maharashtra: Urban flooding caused at least 15 deaths

• Kerala: Landslides in hilly districts forced evacuations and caused fatalities

National Disaster Response Force teams carried out large-scale rescue operations.

Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple saw eight pilgrims perish in a July 27 stampede at the ropeway amid monsoons. The incident was caused by a false rumour of an electric wire becoming live, leading to a stampede.

August

Uttarkashi's Dharali village vanished under a August 5 landslide-debris flow from glacial outbursts, entombing 70 including families

Kishtwar cloudburst on August 14 drowned 65, while Katra near Vaishno Devi buried 30 on August 26 as monsoon continued to wreak havoc.

US President Donald Trump imposed an extra 25% tariffs on Indian goods effective late August (pushing some to 50%), retaliating against Russia's oil imports worth $52 billion, derailing talks and ballooning the $190 billion trade deficit.

India marked Independence Day with emphasis on economic growth, infrastructure expansion and defence self-reliance, even as wars, climate extremes and geopolitical uncertainty continued to dominate the global landscape.

September

The Vice Presidential election was held on 9 September 2025 following the early resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The votes were counted on the same day, and C. P. Radhakrishnan was elected as the next Vice President of India.

Karur rally stampede on September 27 killed 40 in political fervor.

Meanwhile, Punjab floods claimed 30 lives on September 2 and Himachal flash floods 15 on September 16.

October

Biennial Rajya Sabha polls concluded on October 24, with Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference securing three seats in a contest that reflected regional alliances post-Article 370.

Heavy October rains triggered devastating landslides in Darjeeling on October 5, killing 24 people and burying tea estates, roads, and homes in debris flows that isolated remote areas and prompted massive rescue efforts.

November

Delhi-NCR slipped into a pollution emergency, with AQI levels exceeding 400 on multiple days, prompting construction bans, vehicle restrictions, and school closures. Delhi smog protests were held on November 22.

The Indian women's cricket team won their maiden ODI World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai.

Political confrontations over economic policy, governance and public safety measures marked the Winter Session of Parliament.

December

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to India on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

As many as 25 people were killed and over 50 were injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Goa's Arpora. The incident occurred at Birch by Romeo Lane during a dance party.

Communal unrest in Bangladesh escalated after the assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi and subsequent riots. On December 18, 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob in Bhaluka, Mymensingh district.

The killing sparked protests in India, diplomatic concern and condemnation from human rights groups, further straining ties.