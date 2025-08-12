3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla forms a three-member panel to review the impeachment proposal against Justice Yashwant Varma.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 12:29 PM (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced the formation of a three-member committee to examine the proposal seeking the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. The panel includes Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court, Justice Maninder Mohan, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and senior advocate BV Acharaya.

On July 21, 152 members of Parliament sent a signed notice asking for an investigation into Justice Yashwant Varma’s removal. This notice was called the “Property of the House” and led to the creation of a three-member committee to look into the matter.

According to the Judges (Inquiry) Act, the committee must have the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge, a Chief Justice of a high court, and a respected jurist. Sources say that talks are going on, and Speaker Om Birla is expected to write to the Chief Justice of India to suggest two members for the committee. The Speaker will choose the third member, the jurist, on his own.

The Rajya Sabha is also involved. On the same day, 63 opposition members gave a similar notice to the Upper House. This means both Houses of Parliament need to work together closely for the next steps.

Since then, important leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajya Sabha leader JP Nadda, Speaker Birla, and Deputy Chairman Harivansh have been discussing what to do next. Harivansh is leading the Rajya Sabha after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned.

The process for removing a judge is set out in Article 124(4) of the Constitution. The committee will collect evidence, call witnesses, and ask questions. After that, it will send its report to the Speaker, who will share it with the Lok Sabha.

If the committee finds Justice Varma guilty, the Lok Sabha will vote on the report. Then, the Rajya Sabha will vote on it too. Since both the ruling party and the opposition agree on this, the process is expected to move forward smoothly.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
