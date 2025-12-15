Lok Sabha Session: Obituaries, PAC Reports, And Appropriation Bill On Today’s Agenda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







New Delhi [India], December 15: The Lok Sabha will take up obituary references, key committee reports, ministerial statements, Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 and crucial legislative business, including the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, when it meets at 11 am on Monday, according to the List of Business for the day.

The House will begin with obituary references to mark the passing away of former Members of Parliament Subhash Ahuja (Sixth Lok Sabha), Prof. Salahuddin (Eighth Lok Sabha) and Bal Krishna Chauhan (Thirteenth Lok Sabha).

This will be followed by Question Hour, with questions entered in a separate list to be asked and answers given.

Under Papers to be Laid on the Table, several Union Ministers are scheduled to place official documents before the House. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Shobha Karandlaje for the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Kirti Vardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Suresh Gopi for the Ministry of Tourism; Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education; and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The papers are printed on a separate list.

The House will also witness the presentation of reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for 2025-26. KC Venugopal and Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy will present the Thirty-fourth Report on the subject 'Irregular grant of incentives and allowances' and the Thirty-fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the observations and recommendations contained in the PAC's One Hundred and Forty-second Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the 'National Social Assistance Programme'. Both reports will be presented in Hindi and English.

Under committee-related business, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Malvika Devi will lay the Final Action Taken Statement of the Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The statement pertains to action taken by the Government on recommendations contained in Chapter I of the Tenth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha), which reviewed action taken on observations and recommendations of the Sixth Report on Demands for Grants (2024-25) of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

In the Statements by Ministers segment, Pankaj Chaudhary will make four statements on the status of implementing the recommendations of various Standing Committees on Finance reports. These include reports on Demands for Grants (2024-25) and (2025-26) related to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, as well as reports on cyber security and the rising incidence of cyber and white-collar crimes and Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. All statements will be made in Hindi and English.

Additionally, Suresh Gopi will make a statement on the implementation status of recommendations contained in the 379th Report of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants (2025-26) relating to the Ministry of Tourism.

The agenda also includes Matters under Rule 377, followed by further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2025-26, and additional consideration of the cut motions moved on December 12, 2025. First Batch for 2025-26, along with further consideration of cut motions, was moved on December 12, 2025.

Subject to the Supplementary Demands being voted on, the House will take up legislative business related to the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. She will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed.

