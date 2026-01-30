WATCH: IAF Battles Raging Himalayan Forest Fire At 9,500 Ft In Arunachal's Lohit Valley

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: IAF Battles Raging Himalayan Forest Fire At 9,500 Ft In Arunachal's Lohit Valley

IAF helicopters battled a raging forest fire in Arunachal’s Lohit Valley, carrying out risky high-altitude water drops to contain the blaze.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
A massive forest fire raging through the ecologically sensitive Lohit Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has triggered an intensive aerial firefighting operation by the Indian Air Force, underscoring the growing challenges of combating wildfires in India’s high-altitude regions. As flames tore through dense forest cover along the Lohit River, Mi-17V5 helicopters were pressed into service to deliver critical water drops over terrain largely inaccessible to ground crews.

Operating at altitudes close to 9,500 feet above mean sea level, IAF pilots flew repeated sorties in difficult Himalayan conditions, releasing more than 12,000 litres of water in a bid to halt the fire’s advance. The Air Force described the operation as a display of “exceptional courage and precision”, noting the risks involved in flying heavy helicopters in thin air above steep ridges.

Arunachal's Request Triggers Aerial Intervention

The mission was launched following an urgent appeal from the Arunachal Pradesh government, as local authorities found it nearly impossible to reach the affected areas by land. The fire had spread rapidly across narrow ridgelines and deep valleys, overwhelming initial containment efforts by forest officials.

To reinforce the response, units of the Indian Army were deployed alongside state forest teams to create fire lines and shield nearby habitations in the Lohit–Anjaw belt. 

High-Altitude Flying Adds To Challenge

Forest department officials explained that a mix of dry winter vegetation, steep slopes and strong winds typical of the eastern Himalayas during fire season allowed the flames to spread quickly. For air crews, the conditions were especially demanding. Reduced air density at high altitude limits helicopter lift and leaves little margin for error during low-level water release runs, making such missions technically complex and physically taxing.

However, teams remain on heightened alert, as shifting winds and persistently dry weather could reignite hotspots or spark new fires in nearby areas.

Cause Under Probe, Broader Concerns Remain

While the exact trigger of the Lohit Valley fire is still being investigated, officials noted that wildfires in the region are frequently linked to prolonged dry spells or accidental human activity related to forest use and agriculture. The valley has, in the past, recorded notable seasonal losses in tree cover due to similar incidents.

To support the firefighting effort, emergency air traffic control arrangements were swiftly set up in coordination with local authorities, ensuring safe helicopter operations. In a related development, the IAF also pointed to its recent deployment at Baramati Airport after a plane crash, where Air Warriors provided basic air traffic control and meteorological assistance at the request of civic officials.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Indian Air Force doing in the Lohit Valley?

The Indian Air Force is conducting an intensive aerial firefighting operation using Mi-17V5 helicopters. They are dropping water to combat a massive forest fire raging through the region.

Why was aerial firefighting necessary in the Lohit Valley?

The fire spread rapidly across difficult terrain, making it nearly impossible for ground crews to reach the affected areas. The Arunachal Pradesh government made an urgent appeal for aerial intervention.

What challenges did the IAF face during the firefighting operation?

Pilots operated at high altitudes of around 9,500 feet in challenging Himalayan conditions. Reduced air density at high altitudes made flying heavy helicopters and releasing water technically complex and physically taxing.

How effective has the coordinated response been?

The combined approach of aerial water bombing and ground-based containment by the Indian Army and forest teams has been effective in checking the main front of the blaze.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh
Embed widget