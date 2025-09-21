Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls

As Bihar gears up for a high-stakes election, cracks within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family have once again surfaced, this time with his daughter, Rohini Acharya, openly signalling her displeasure. At the heart of the latest tension is Sanjay Yadav, the trusted political advisor to Tejashwi Yadav, whose rising clout is reportedly unsettling other members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) inner circle.

A Familiar Strain in the Yadav Household

The controversy comes barely months after Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years. Tej Pratap, who has long shared a strained relationship with Sanjay, had previously branded him a “Jaichand,” a term for a betrayer.

This time, the storm erupted when Sanjay was photographed occupying the coveted front seat of the RJD’s campaign bus during the Bihar Adhikar Yatra, a spot traditionally reserved for Tejashwi or Lalu himself. A popular social media commentator fanned the debate, hinting that certain “strategists” were beginning to place themselves above the party’s leadership.

Rohini Steps Into the Fray

The criticism quickly gathered steam after Rohini Acharya reposted the viral post, indicating her unease over Sanjay’s growing influence. Her reaction was widely interpreted as a veiled protest against shifting power equations inside the RJD.

Hours later, Rohini appeared to soften her stance, sharing photos of leaders from marginalized communities sitting at the front of campaign vehicles. “Uplifting the underprivileged has always been central to Lalu Prasad’s fight for social and economic justice,” she wrote, attempting to steer the conversation back to the party’s core values.

Political Ripples Beyond the Family

The uproar did not go unnoticed by the opposition. Union Minister Giriraj Singh jumped in, posting a cartoon that mockingly crowned Sanjay Yadav as the “chief ministerial candidate” of the Mahagathbandhan. Singh taunted Tejashwi, suggesting he should “set his house in order” before challenging the NDA in the upcoming polls.

Rohini’s Emotional Reminder

Even as the debate raged online, Rohini posted a series of photos and videos with her father from 2022, when she donated a kidney to him in Singapore. “Those who dare to make the greatest sacrifices carry fearlessness, honesty, and self-respect in their veins,” she wrote, underscoring her loyalty and personal sacrifices for her family.

In another message, she stressed that she harboured no political ambition. “I have fulfilled my duty as a daughter and sister, and I will continue to do so. My self-respect is my priority,” she declared, a statement many viewed as a subtle appeal for acknowledgment amid the backlash.