Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Deepest Apologies': Lalit Modi After 'Love U' Post For Vijay Mallya Triggers Backlash

'Deepest Apologies': Lalit Modi After 'Love U' Post For Vijay Mallya Triggers Backlash

Lalit Modi said he never intended to offend the Indian government after outrage erupted over his friendly birthday message to Vijay Mallya, which many users found insensitive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Days after the Ministry of External Affairs said India would work to bring back all fugitives, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi issued a public apology for his recent social media activity. Posting on X, Modi said he never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, especially those of the Indian government. He said he respects the government and that his earlier remarks were misunderstood. 

The apology followed strong criticism over a video featuring fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, which many users felt mocked India’s system.

Lalit Modi's Apology After Social Media Backlash

Lalit Modi’s apology came after his social media post sparked widespread anger online. In his message, he clearly stated that his words were taken out of context. 

He said the post was never meant to be seen in the way it was portrayed and stressed that he holds the Indian government in high regard. Modi added that he deeply regretted the misunderstanding and offered his “deepest apologies” to anyone who felt offended.

The timing of the apology was important. Just days earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said India would make efforts to bring back all fugitives. Against this backdrop, Modi’s social media activity drew even sharper attention. 

Many users questioned the intent behind his words and accused him of showing disrespect. His apology appeared to be an attempt to calm the situation and clarify that there was no malicious intention behind his post.

Despite the apology, Modi did not go into detail about the controversy itself. He chose not to directly address the criticism or explain the context of the video that triggered the backlash. His statement focused only on expressing regret and clearing his stance.

Vijay Mallya Video Controversy Triggers Outrage

The controversy started after a video of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya appeared on social media last week. The clip was recorded at what looked like Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebration. 

In the video, Lalit Modi introduced himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India.” This line quickly became the centre of online outrage.

The video was shared on Instagram by Lalit Modi with a caption that said, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.” 

Many social media users felt the tone of the post was mocking and insensitive. Critics accused both men of making fun of the Indian system while living abroad.

As reactions grew stronger, the pressure on Lalit Modi increased. His apology followed soon after, aiming to explain that the remarks were misconstrued. However, he did not make any further comments on the video itself or respond to the criticism surrounding it.

Related Video

Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Mallya Lalit Modi News INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case
Delhi Winter: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply as Weather Department Issues Alert
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Case on Aravalli Hills Definition
Andhra Pradesh: Ernakulam Express Catches Fire, Panic Among Passengers
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts in Shops at Korba, Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget