'Deepest Apologies': Lalit Modi After 'Love U' Post For Vijay Mallya Triggers Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Days after the Ministry of External Affairs said India would work to bring back all fugitives, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi issued a public apology for his recent social media activity. Posting on X, Modi said he never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings, especially those of the Indian government. He said he respects the government and that his earlier remarks were misunderstood.

The apology followed strong criticism over a video featuring fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, which many users felt mocked India’s system.

Lalit Modi's Apology After Social Media Backlash

Lalit Modi’s apology came after his social media post sparked widespread anger online. In his message, he clearly stated that his words were taken out of context.

I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 29, 2025

He said the post was never meant to be seen in the way it was portrayed and stressed that he holds the Indian government in high regard. Modi added that he deeply regretted the misunderstanding and offered his “deepest apologies” to anyone who felt offended.

The timing of the apology was important. Just days earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said India would make efforts to bring back all fugitives. Against this backdrop, Modi’s social media activity drew even sharper attention.

Many users questioned the intent behind his words and accused him of showing disrespect. His apology appeared to be an attempt to calm the situation and clarify that there was no malicious intention behind his post.

Despite the apology, Modi did not go into detail about the controversy itself. He chose not to directly address the criticism or explain the context of the video that triggered the backlash. His statement focused only on expressing regret and clearing his stance.

Vijay Mallya Video Controversy Triggers Outrage

The controversy started after a video of Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya appeared on social media last week. The clip was recorded at what looked like Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebration.

In the video, Lalit Modi introduced himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India.” This line quickly became the centre of online outrage.

The video was shared on Instagram by Lalit Modi with a caption that said, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.”

Many social media users felt the tone of the post was mocking and insensitive. Critics accused both men of making fun of the Indian system while living abroad.

As reactions grew stronger, the pressure on Lalit Modi increased. His apology followed soon after, aiming to explain that the remarks were misconstrued. However, he did not make any further comments on the video itself or respond to the criticism surrounding it.