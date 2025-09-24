Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLadakh Protests: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To ‘Arab Spring, Nepal’s Gen Z Protests’

The MHA blames Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike for inciting Ladakh violence, alleging his provocative remarks fuelled attacks on government offices, resulting in casualties and injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday stated that the violence in Ladakh was instigated by activist Sh. Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative remarks during a hunger strike demanding 6th Schedule status and statehood for the Union Territory. The MHA noted that Wangchuk began his strike on 10 September 2025 and continued despite repeated appeals to call it off.

“The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal,” the ministry said.

Clashes Leave 4 Dead, 30 Police And CRPF Personnel Injured

On 24 September, at around 11:30 am, a mob allegedly incited by Wangchuk left the hunger strike venue and attacked a political party office and the Government office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC) in Leh. Offices and vehicles were set on fire, and more than 30 police and CRPF personnel were injured during the ensuing clashes.

“In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported. Barring unfortunate incidents that happened early in the day, the situation is brought under control by 4PM,” the MHA said. The ministry added that Wangchuk broke his fast amidst the violence and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation.

MHA Says Dialogue Mechanism Continues Despite Violence

The MHA emphasised that the government has been actively engaged with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and sub-committees. “The process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for Ladakh scheduled tribes from 45% to 84%, providing one-third women reservations in councils, declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages, and initiating recruitment for 1,800 posts,” the ministry said.

Authorities also urged people not to circulate old and provocative videos on social and mainstream media, stressing that constitutional safeguards remain in place to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:17 PM (IST)
Sonam Wangchuk MHA Breaking News ABP Live Nepal Gen Z Protest Ladakh Protests Leh Violence Arab Spring Ladakh Violence
