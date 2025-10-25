Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKurnool Bus Fire: Viral Video Captures Biker’s Reckless Ride Seconds Before Deadly Crash

Kurnool Bus Fire: Viral Video Captures Biker’s Reckless Ride Seconds Before Deadly Crash

The CCTV footage suggests the biker involved in the fatal Kurnool bus fire, which killed 19, may have been intoxicated.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hours after the horrific Kurnool bus fire that claimed 20 lives, new CCTV footage has surfaced suggesting that the biker involved in the collision may have been under the influence of alcohol. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows 22-year-old Bucchalu Shiva Shankar, a resident of B Thandrapadu village in Kurnool district, arriving at a petrol pump around 2:20 am with a pillion rider.

CCTV Video Of Biker Before Crash

The pillion dismounted and walked toward the attendant, while Shiva Shankar appeared unsteady, struggling to balance his motorcycle and swerving as he exited the pump. His erratic movement has led authorities to suspect possible intoxication.

Minutes later, Shiva Shankar’s motorcycle collided with a private luxury bus operated by V Kaveri Travels on NH-44, as per a report on NDTV. The impact proved fatal for the biker, who died on the spot. His motorcycle, with its fuel cap open, was dragged for nearly 200 metres beneath the bus, generating sparks and causing a massive fire that engulfed the vehicle. Preliminary forensic reports suggest that the friction and leaking fuel were the primary triggers of the blaze, reported News18.

The pillion rider has been taken into custody for questioning as police attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events. Forensic teams have also sent viscera samples of the deceased biker for examination to determine whether he had consumed alcohol — a finding that could critically influence the ongoing investigation into alleged negligence by the bus drivers.

Kurnool Bus Fire 

The bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was carrying 46 passengers when the accident occurred between 3:00 and 3:30 am near Ullindakonda. Nineteen passengers, many of them asleep, were trapped and burned alive, while 27 others escaped by breaking windows and jumping from the flames.

The intensity of the blaze left most victims charred beyond recognition, prompting authorities to collect DNA samples for identification. Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has blamed the bus driver and travel agency for negligence. Both drivers, Laxmaiah and Siva Narayana, have been arrested and charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Perfect Comeback! Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Classy Fifty In Australia
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget