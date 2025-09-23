Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted

Kolkata was hit by nearly seven hours of continuous rainfall from Monday night into early Tuesday, resulting in widespread waterlogging and flooding across the city. Authorities reported that five people died due to electrocution, highlighting the intensity of the deluge just days ahead of Durga Puja festivities.

Streets, residential complexes, and homes were submerged as the city’s drainage system struggled to cope with the heavy downpour.

Transport Disruptions

Railway operations were affected at key locations including Howrah station yard, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar station, Chitpur North Cabin, and several car sheds, causing delays and operational challenges. Kolkata Metro services also experienced disruptions.

Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport continued as scheduled.

Kolkata, West Bengal | Due to heavy overnight rain, there is waterlogging between the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar station mid-section. To ensure passenger safety, Metro services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations. Truncated services are… — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Weather Forecast And Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for continued heavy rain and thunderstorms in South Bengal, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, and East and West Midnapur districts. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata were forecasted at around 30°C and 26°C, with humidity levels ranging from 79% to 100%. Rainfall recorded between 6:30 AM on September 22 and 6:30 AM on September 23 was 247.5 mm.

Fishermen were advised against venturing into the North Bay of Bengal and along the West Bengal–Odisha coast from September 22 to 26 due to squally weather and rough sea conditions, with surface wind speeds exceeding 45 km/h.

Safety Advisory For Residents

Authorities urged citizens to avoid waterlogged areas, check traffic conditions before travel, and stay away from trees, electric poles, and water bodies during the ongoing rainfall.

The IMD predicts continued heavy rain and thunderstorms across South Bengal over the next seven days, prompting residents to remain vigilant.