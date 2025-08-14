Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kishtwar Cloudburst: 46 Dead, 120 Rescued After Flash Floods Devastate J&K; I-Day Events Cancelled — Details

Kishtwar Cloudburst: 46 Dead, 120 Rescued After Flash Floods Devastate J&K; I-Day Events Cancelled — Details

A cloudburst in Kishtwar, J&K triggered flash floods, killing at least 46 near Machail Mata temple. Rescue operations are underway by multiple agencies and till now 120 persons have been rescued.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful cloudburst struck Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, unleashing flash floods that killed at least 46 people and left many more feared trapped. The disaster occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm at the last motorable point to the Machail Mata temple, where hundreds of devotees had gathered for the annual pilgrimage.

According to officials in Jammu and Kashmir, all cultural programmes planned for Independence Day on Friday, August 15, stands cancelled due to the tragic incident. 

CM Omar Abdullah said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to update him on the evolving situation in Jammu’s Kishtwar region. According to him, all available resources from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir were being mobilised for the rescue efforts. He added that he would not be giving interviews to news channels or agencies, stressing that the government would release information as and when it became available.

Kishtwar Cloudburst: 120 Rescued, Machali Mata Yatra Suspended 

Officials said more than 120 people, including two CISF personnel, have been rescued, while the injured are being treated in nearby hospitals. The flash floods destroyed multiple structures, including a langar (community kitchen), shops, and a security outpost. The Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was to conclude on September 5, has been suspended.

 

Political Leaders Extend Condolences 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several political leaders across party lines, extended their condolences and support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar that triggered flash floods, claiming multiple lives and injuring many.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway.  Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the tragedy, stating that he was “saddened by the loss of lives” and offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured solidarity with the people of the Union Territory in this difficult time.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described the incident as “heartbreaking,” mourning the loss of lives and extending prayers for strength to the affected families

Taking to X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the terrible cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I express my deepest sympathies to each of them. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with those who are searching their missing family members. I urge the authorities to engage more NDRF and Armed Forces teams for better relief and rehabilitation efforts. In this grim situation, Congress workers must extend all possible assistance to the people."

Political leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sunil Kumar Sharma, offered condolences and called for immediate assistance. BJP leader Jehanzaib Sirwal raised environmental concerns, linking the tragedy to unchecked development in the region.

Large Scale Rescue Ops Underway

The Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local volunteers are engaged in large-scale rescue operations with additional NDRF teams dispatched from Jammu. The Army’s White Knight Corps said relief stores, medical teams, and rescue gear were rushed to the site to aid survivors.

"In the aftermath of a cloudburst at Chisoti (Chositi) village, Kishtwar, troops of White Knight Corps swiftly mobilised for rescue and relief ops (operations). Efforts are centred on safeguarding lives and aiding survivors. Search for missing continues. Relief stores, medical teams and rescue gear rushed to site. We Serve, We Protect,” the corps said in an X post.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed constant coordination with local authorities and assured full central support. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow, directing all agencies to intensify rescue and relief efforts.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu Kashmir Kishtwar Kishtwar Cloud Burst
Preferred Sources
Read more
