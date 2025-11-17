Dalal Street Witnesses Gains, Sensex Ends Over 84,900, Nifty Tests 26,000

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Witnesses Gains, Sensex Ends Over 84,900, Nifty Tests 26,000

During early morning trade the Sensex started trading at 84,671.89 or more than 100 points higher and the Nifty opened above 25,900, inching-up 18 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Dalal Street on Monday afternoon witnessed significant gains being registered in the markets as the Sensex closed above 84,913 or more than 350 points higher and the Nifty ended 102 points higher at 26,012.90.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, the top gainers included stocks such as Eternal, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Reliance, ITC, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports. 

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 and the Nifty Midsmall Cap 400 rose 0.68 per cent each. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall Financial Services gained 1.21 per cent.

Major Factors Influencing Markets This Week

Among the major factors that will influence Indian markets are domestic PMI data as well as the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's meeting and the progress on India-US trade deal negotiations, as per analysts.

Additionally, equity market trends will also be influenced by the trading activities of foreign investors.

Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
