Khan Sir Attack Case: Accused’s Brother Dies In Nepal Amid Ongoing Probe

Fresh twists have emerged in the controversy surrounding the attack on educator Khan Sir’s coaching institute after Prince, the brother of accused coaching operator Raushan Anand, reportedly died under unexplained circumstances in Nepal.

Sources claimed Prince’s name had surfaced in connection with the June 2 vandalism at Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Kadamkuan area. However, officials are yet to clarify the exact cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the incident in Nepal.

The development comes even as legal proceedings linked to the violence at the coaching institute continue.

Khan Sir Coaching Institute Attack

The controversy erupted after two security personnel stationed at Khan Global Studies allegedly fired warning shots during chaos outside the institute. Police later arrested the guards and also named Khan Sir in the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

While seeking protection from arrest, Khan Sir’s lawyers told the court that the guards had acted to control the crowd and prevent escalation of violence. They argued that the educator’s alleged role was limited to accusations that he had asked the guards to open fire.

The defence further stated that the guards were employed through a licensed private security agency and that the weapons used were legally authorised.

Counsel representing Khan Sir also informed the court that he had cooperated with investigators by assisting in the production of the guards before police and by submitting the required documents.

Opposing the anticipatory bail plea, the prosecution cited statements made by one of the arrested guards and alleged improper use of licensed firearms.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court said the matter required closer scrutiny of records before passing any order on the anticipatory bail request.

In a related development, another court had earlier denied bail to Raushan Anand after Khan Sir alleged that he may have had a role in masterminding the attack on the institute.