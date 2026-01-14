Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOnly MLA’s Complaint Can Trigger Disqualification Of Rahul Mamkootathil: Kerala Speaker

Only MLA’s Complaint Can Trigger Disqualification Of Rahul Mamkootathil: Kerala Speaker

Kerala Assembly Speaker Shamseer stated that the Privileges and Ethics Committee can only act on a disqualification complaint against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil if filed by another MLA.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) Kerala assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Wednesday said that only a complaint by an MLA seeking the disqualification of expelled Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil can be acted upon by the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the House.

Shamseer said that several private complaints seeking the disqualification of Mamkootathil have been received, but the same cannot be acted upon by the committee.

The Speaker said that only a complaint by an MLA can be forwarded by him to the committee and not that of a private person, as they have no role in the working of the assembly.

Once such a complaint by an MLA is examined by the Privileges and Ethics Committee, it will come to the floor of the House where further action will be decided, he told reporters here.

Mamkootathil was recently arrested and is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault registered against him.

The MLA is an accused in three sexual assault cases, of which he has been protected from arrest in two of them.

He was arrested on Sunday in the third case and sent to SIT custody a day ago by a court in Pathanamthitta. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres

Published at : 14 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti Khamenei Protests In Iran-Check Details
MEA Issues Advisory Amid Anti Khamenei Protests In Iran-Check Details
World
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Who Is Erfan Soltani? 26-Year-Old Protestor Facing Public Execution Over Deadly Protests
Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget