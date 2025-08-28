Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fresh Amoebic Encephalitis Case Reported In Kozhikode; Active Cases Climb To 10

Caused by free-living amoeba, amoebic encephalitis is a deadly infection that is typically contracted from freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers and streams. 

28 Aug 2025
Kozhikode (Kerala), Aug 28 (PTI) A fresh case of amoebic encephalitis has been reported from this north Kerala district with a woman testing positive for the rare brain infection, caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, health officials said on Thursday.

The latest case was confirmed on Wednesday in tests carried out on a 43-year-old woman, a senior health official of the district said.

With this, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for the infection at the Kozhikode Medical College here has risen to 10, the official said.

The patients include 4 children, two of whom are relatives of a nine-year-old girl who died due to amoebic encephalitis earlier this month, he said.

The patients hail from Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts, he added.

Caused by free-living amoeba, amoebic encephalitis is a deadly infection that is typically contracted from freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
