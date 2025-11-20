SIA Searches Kashmir Times Office In Srinagar Over 'Anti-National Activities'

The Jammu & Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday raided the Jammu office of the Kashmir Times, alleging that the publication was involved in “anti-national activities” and attempts to incite disaffection against the country. Officials said an FIR has been registered naming Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin in connection with the case.

SIA Conducts Early-Morning Search

Teams from the SIA arrived at the office early in the day and examined documents, computers and other digital devices as part of their inquiry into Bhasin’s alleged links with activities viewed as harmful to national security, as per Times Now. The newsroom—located in the Press Enclave on Residency Road—had briefly been sealed in 2020, and the newspaper has not been in active circulation for several months, according to witnesses.

Established in 1954, Kashmir Times is one of the oldest English dailies in the region. The paper gained stature from the 1960s through the 1980s for its reportage from both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, often adopting editorial stands critical of New Delhi and the state administration, reported Deccan Herald. Its founder, Ved Bhasin, regarded as a prominent intellectual with left-leaning views, consistently advocated dialogue, reconciliation and the defence of civil rights. He remained a central figure at the newspaper until his death in 2015, during which time the publication became known for its strongly argued positions on the Kashmir question.

Red Fort Blast Case Probe Intensifies

In a parallel development, the investigation into the November 10 Red Fort car blast has widened, with security agencies searching Faridabad’s Al Falah University. The move came after it emerged that the alleged mastermind, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, and another arrested accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel—at whose residence authorities recovered over 360 kg of explosives—had been employed at the institution.

Officials have indicated that action is being prepared against the University’s Founder and Chancellor, whose residence in Madhya Pradesh is reportedly marked for demolition within the next three days. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated proceedings against the University and its governing Trust, accusing them of amassing Rs 415.10 crore through fraudulent means, including misleading prospective students and their families with false claims of recognition and accreditation.