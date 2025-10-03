Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPolice Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects

Vijay's TVK party blamed a police lathicharge for the Karur stampede that killed 41, a claim the DMK government refuted as baseless.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), told the Madras High Court on Friday that last weekend’s stampede in Karur district, which claimed 41 lives, was triggered by a police lathicharge. The party alleged that the chaos and loss of life were a direct consequence of the police action.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, however, dismissed the allegation as “baseless,” asserting that no evidence supports TVK’s claim.

In a related development, Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of TVK’s Namakkal district secretary, N Sathish Kumar, who faces charges linked to the Karur tragedy. The judge questioned why the party had failed to rein in its cadre, pointing to allegations of vandalism and destruction of public property during a roadshow led by TVK Chief Vijay.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Vijay Stalin Tamil NAdu TVK Karur Stampede
